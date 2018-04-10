$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Mitek Systems reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.57%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on MITK shares. BidaskClub lowered Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 49,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.28, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.47. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $10.75.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 11,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $89,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138,766 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard.

