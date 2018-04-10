-$0.09 EPS Expected for CryoPort Inc. (CYRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CryoPort Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). CryoPort reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 66.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of CryoPort in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.22. 58,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,209. The company has a market capitalization of $235.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.66. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

In other CryoPort news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 29,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $287,596.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CryoPort by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CryoPort by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 255,519 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CryoPort in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in CryoPort in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CryoPort in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc (Cryoport) is a provider of cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through its purpose-built packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics expertise. The Company provides logistics solutions for biologic materials, such as immunotherapies, stem cells, chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients.

