$0.10 EPS Expected for American Renal Associates (ARA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. American Renal Associates posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann downgraded American Renal Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price target on American Renal Associates and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 19.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARA stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. American Renal Associates has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $536.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.92.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

