-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareDx (CDNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. CareDx posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a negative return on equity of 349.65%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

CDNA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 209,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,851. CareDx has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $231.73, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,931.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,166,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 82,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 973,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 180,300 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $1,395,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 40,089 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 26,929.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 955,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 952,222 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

