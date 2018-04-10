-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independence Contract (ICD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independence Contract’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Independence Contract posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Contract will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independence Contract.

Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.43 million. Independence Contract had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICD shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price target on Independence Contract and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Independence Contract and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Contract from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Independence Contract from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $6.00 target price on Independence Contract and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Independence Contract stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. 23,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,711. The firm has a market cap of $147.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.77. Independence Contract has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. State Street Corp increased its position in Independence Contract by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 133,668 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 111,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 46,397 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Contract

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

