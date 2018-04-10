$0.12 EPS Expected for Monotype Imaging (TYPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monotype Imaging’s earnings. Monotype Imaging reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monotype Imaging.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.31. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Monotype Imaging’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYPE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other Monotype Imaging news, CAO Janet M. Dunlap sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $29,675.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Janet M. Dunlap sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,130 shares of company stock worth $1,253,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,274,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,127,000 after purchasing an additional 132,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,810,000 after purchasing an additional 753,637 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 851,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 75,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 354,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 294,825 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYPE stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $22.70. 129,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,714. Monotype Imaging has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.66, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Monotype Imaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is 86.79%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “$0.12 EPS Expected for Monotype Imaging (TYPE) This Quarter” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/0-12-eps-expected-for-monotype-imaging-type-this-quarter.html.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and licensing of technologies and fonts. The Company empowers expression and engagement for creatives, designers, engineers and marketers. It organizes its business operations into two areas: creative professionals and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monotype Imaging (TYPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monotype Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotype Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.