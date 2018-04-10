$0.21 EPS Expected for MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Williams Capital cut their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 55.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,072,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,776,000 after acquiring an additional 735,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,748,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after buying an additional 172,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,536,000 after buying an additional 531,704 shares during the period. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,503,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,425,000 after buying an additional 62,483 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,722. The stock has a market cap of $5,456.81, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The Company’s businesses segments are electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and midstream, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity.

