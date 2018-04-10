$0.22 EPS Expected for GP Strategies Corp (GPX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. GP Strategies posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 2.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPX. B. Riley upgraded GP Strategies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in GP Strategies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

GPX stock remained flat at $$21.80 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,751. The firm has a market cap of $375.81, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WARNING: “$0.22 EPS Expected for GP Strategies Corp (GPX) This Quarter” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/0-22-eps-expected-for-gp-strategies-corp-gpx-this-quarter-updated.html.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation (GP Strategies) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of sales and technical training, e-learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. The Company operates in five segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, RWD and Energy Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.