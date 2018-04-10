$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Nutrien posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutrien.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nutrien stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $46.75. 1,076,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,156. The stock has a market cap of $28,956.70, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 125.98%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and distributes potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It offers potash crop feed, fertilizer, industrial, metal finishing, and purified acid products, as well as blends. The company is also involved in the retail operations that serve growers in seven countries across three continents.

