$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. TEGNA reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 8th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $480.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 2,695,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,715. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2,363.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $39,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal Shapiro sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $155,679.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TEGNA by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 580,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TEGNA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,065,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,394 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 332,015 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

