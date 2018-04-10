$0.32 EPS Expected for Cohu, Inc. (COHU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Cohu reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.20 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

In other Cohu news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,723.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohu by 1,003.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHU stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 42,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,278. The company has a market capitalization of $639.85, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Cohu has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “$0.32 EPS Expected for Cohu, Inc. (COHU) This Quarter” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/0-32-eps-expected-for-cohu-inc-cohu-this-quarter.html.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.