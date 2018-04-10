$0.42 EPS Expected for USG Co. (USG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that USG Co. (NYSE:USG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for USG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.48. USG reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USG will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover USG.

USG (NYSE:USG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.57 million. USG had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. USG’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their price target on USG from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of USG in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on USG from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of USG in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of USG in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of USG in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in USG by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in USG in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

USG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.94. 700,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,740. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. USG has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $5,684.58, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

USG announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/0-42-eps-expected-for-usg-co-usg-this-quarter.html.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USG (USG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.