$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pilgrim's Pride Co. (PPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim's Pride’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.51. Pilgrim's Pride posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim's Pride will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pilgrim's Pride.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Pilgrim's Pride had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pilgrim's Pride in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Vertical Group raised shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of PPC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.12. 1,052,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Pilgrim's Pride has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6,121.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.19.

In related news, CEO William W. Lovette sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,674,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Pilgrim's Pride by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 981,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 293,568 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim's Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim's Pride by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 789,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after acquiring an additional 292,700 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim's Pride by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 130,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim's Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $4,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a retail feed store. It is a producer and seller of chicken with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

