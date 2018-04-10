-$0.62 EPS Expected for Telenav Inc (TNAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) to post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Telenav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.62). Telenav reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

TNAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Telenav in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $9.00 target price on shares of Telenav and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $113,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,399,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,923,173.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Telenav stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. 14,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.94. Telenav has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Telenav Company Profile

TeleNav, Inc (Telenav) is a provider of location-based platform services. The Company’s services consist of its automotive and mobile navigation platform and its advertising delivery platform. The Company operates through three segments: automotive, advertising and mobile navigation. The automotive segment provides its map and navigation platform to auto manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for distribution with their vehicles.

