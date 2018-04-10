$0.63 EPS Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.60. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $87.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $55.00 price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, COO Tom Rice sold 22,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $942,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward Earl Wilcox sold 21,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $946,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,146 shares of company stock worth $4,251,269 in the last ninety days. 4.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPBI opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,869.48, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

