$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.59. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.45 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $37.44. 24,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.27, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 153,680 shares during the last quarter. Kavi Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,858,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,955,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,417,000 after buying an additional 37,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/0-64-earnings-per-share-expected-for-trico-bancshares-tcbk-this-quarter.html.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.