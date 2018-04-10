$0.74 EPS Expected for Plexus Corp. (PLXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Plexus reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Plexus had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $395,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $75,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,564. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Plexus by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Plexus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Plexus by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Plexus by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 55,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. Plexus has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2,217.09, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Plexus declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. (Plexus) and its subsidiaries are engaged in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) industry. The Company delivers end-to-end solutions for customers in the Americas (AMER), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. The Company’s segments are AMER, APAC and EMEA.

