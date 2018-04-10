$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycom (PAYC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. Paycom reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paycom.

Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Paycom had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Paycom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Paycom in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Paycom in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Shares of PAYC opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Paycom has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,343.20, a P/E ratio of 122.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Paycom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total value of $5,213,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $1,666,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,603,528. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Paycom by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

