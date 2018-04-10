$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steel Dynamics (STLD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $60.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 80.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,289. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,269.06, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

