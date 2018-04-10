$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.78.

Shares of AVY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.21. 203,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,784. The stock has a market cap of $9,342.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $79.13 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $325,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $889,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,684.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,409 shares of company stock worth $18,288,509. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

