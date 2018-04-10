$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 477.77%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.61 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.85 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.21.

Shares of United Parcel Service (UPS) opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The stock has a market cap of $87,591.58, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $135.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 64.77%.

In other news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

