$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Harris Co. (HRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) to post sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Harris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. Harris posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harris will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harris.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Harris had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

HRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Harris in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Harris from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Harris (NYSE HRS) opened at $157.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $18,663.14, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.27. Harris has a one year low of $106.18 and a one year high of $161.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $3,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dana A. Mehnert sold 51,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $7,843,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,882 shares of company stock worth $12,221,320. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harris by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,600,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,218,281,000 after purchasing an additional 751,366 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Harris by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,352,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,435,000 after purchasing an additional 892,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Harris by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,916,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 192,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harris by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,625,000 after purchasing an additional 71,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Harris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,295,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Harris Co. (HRS) This Quarter” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/1-55-billion-in-sales-expected-for-harris-co-hrs-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harris (HRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.