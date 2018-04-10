$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Dana had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAN. Barclays began coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $30.00 price target on Dana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS upgraded Dana to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 40,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,348,129.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Aghili sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $418,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,954.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,207 shares of company stock worth $2,870,602. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 21.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 48,152 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 6.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 250,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,506,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,198,000 after purchasing an additional 117,044 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 4.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,454,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,142. Dana has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3,791.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This is an increase from Dana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Dana declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (DAN) This Quarter” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/1-85-billion-in-sales-expected-for-dana-incorporated-dan-this-quarter.html.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.