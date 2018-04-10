CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $6.88 Million in Schlumberger (SLB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,883,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group set a $85.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,947,897.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,992.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89,069.94, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

