Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZGNX. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 813,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,247. The firm has a market cap of $1,248.50, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.68. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Hawley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $1,564,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders. Its primary area of therapeutic focus is epilepsy and related seizure disorders. Its lead product candidate, ZX008, is a low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

