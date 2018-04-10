$106.47 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report $106.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.54 million to $107.39 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $102.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $106.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $436.78 million to $441.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $454.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $451.24 million to $458.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $107.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.15 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWBI. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NWBI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,128. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $1,673.04, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Scalise sold 19,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $326,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,786.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald J. Ritzert sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $178,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,850.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,371 shares of company stock valued at $647,733 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/106-47-million-in-sales-expected-for-northwest-bancshares-nwbi-this-quarter.html.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc (Northwest) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business consists of attracting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets in the markets in which it operates. Its segments include Community Banking and Consumer Finance.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.