$109.11 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to report $109.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.11 million and the lowest is $106.11 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $124.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $109.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.79 million to $471.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $476.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $458.09 million to $495.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

BSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of BSM stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 127,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,538. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $1,824.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 126.26%.

In related news, VP Dawn Smajstrla sold 6,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $114,820.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $197,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,644 shares of company stock worth $1,168,941 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $478,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 10.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 613,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company’s principal business is maximizing the value of its existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests.

