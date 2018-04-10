$11.30 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will announce sales of $11.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.20 million and the highest is $11.40 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $12.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $11.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.40 million to $66.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $93.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 54.20% and a negative return on equity of 314.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sequans Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sequans Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 47.9% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 165,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 61,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,424. The firm has a market cap of $134.44, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.36. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a fabless designer, developer and supplier of fourth Generation long term evolution (4G LTE) semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications, with a specific focus on the single-mode device market. Its semiconductor solutions integrate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits (ICs) along with its signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks.

