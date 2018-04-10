Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,916 Sallie Mae (SLM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sallie Mae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Sallie Mae during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Sallie Mae by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 23,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sallie Mae by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Sallie Mae during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sallie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sallie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sallie Mae from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sallie Mae and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Sallie Mae in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 12,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $142,933.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 13,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $160,774.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,257,951.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,679. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Sallie Mae has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,929.46, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $309.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.64 million. Sallie Mae had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 20.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Sallie Mae will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sallie Mae

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

