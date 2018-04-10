$126.64 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post sales of $126.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.04 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $139.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $126.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.04 million to $526.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $545.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $502.67 million to $580.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.43). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 850,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,519. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2,547.28, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.99%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,134.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,400 shares of company stock worth $138,944 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. The Company’s segments are Defense/IT Locations; Regional Office; operating wholesale data center, and other.

