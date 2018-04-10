$140.38 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report sales of $140.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.10 million and the lowest is $138.60 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $132.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $140.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.70 million to $581.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $604.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $593.40 million to $612.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $142.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $190,325.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $198,053.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,964 shares in the company, valued at $809,012.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $20,272,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 596,701 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,487,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 510,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,763,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,938,000 after purchasing an additional 420,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $6,011,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,465.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

