14,248 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Acquired by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKTR. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $2.12 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $45.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

NKTR opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $6,318,308.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,379.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $201,212.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,589,658.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 574,592 shares of company stock worth $53,470,081. Corporate insiders own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

