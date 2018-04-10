MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 166,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 613,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 392,305 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12,513.31, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Vetr upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase set a $28.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

