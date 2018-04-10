Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,512 Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GT. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 46,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,611. The company has a market cap of $6,447.24, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Goodyear Tire and Rubber had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 2.25%. Goodyear Tire and Rubber’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire and Rubber will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Goodyear Tire and Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GT. Jefferies Group set a $38.00 target price on Goodyear Tire and Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Guggenheim set a $32.00 target price on Goodyear Tire and Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Goodyear Tire and Rubber from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

