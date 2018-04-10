1,608 Shares in Mastercard (MA) Purchased by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,345,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,290 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,246,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,780,000 after acquiring an additional 82,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,930,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,362,000 after acquiring an additional 396,897 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $739,650,000 after acquiring an additional 875,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,707,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $664,700,000 after purchasing an additional 99,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mastercard from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.61 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.

In related news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $5,526,516.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,809,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $866,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,061 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.03. The company had a trading volume of 638,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $178,419.88, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $183.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 83.57% and a net margin of 31.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

