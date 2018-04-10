Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $290,000 in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lifetime Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCUT. Martin & Co. Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 69.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 4,162 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $74,291.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,194 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Jeary purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,039.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $262.91, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.22. Lifetime Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.37%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $290,000 in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/17596-shares-in-lifetime-brands-inc-lcut-purchased-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-updated.html.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.