180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $373,000 Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,455,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,645 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,429,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $696,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,631 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,809,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $404,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7,466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,872,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $148,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,218,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $581,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $48,626.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $37,519.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,030. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78,636.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.25. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

