Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Trio-Tech International (TRT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of TRT stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International (Trio-Tech) is engaged in providing third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services primarily through its laboratories in Southeast Asia. The Company operates its business in four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution and Real Estate. The Company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and China.

