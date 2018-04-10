Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Share Price

Headlines about 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. 1st Constitution Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0563185413217 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of FCCY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.77. 7,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,651. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $176.85, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 million. equities research analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FCCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

