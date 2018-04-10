1World (1WO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $332,365.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. 1World has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $332,365.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One 1World token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00746768 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00179891 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00039381 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00062727 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

1World Profile

1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,533,826 tokens. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online.

1World Token Trading

1World can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is not presently possible to purchase 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

