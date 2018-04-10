$2.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries (THO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) will announce $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Thor Industries by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.56. 1,084,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6,068.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.37. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $87.96 and a 1-year high of $161.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

