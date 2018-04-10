$2.71 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone (AZO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) will report $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the lowest is $2.65 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by ($0.34). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $790.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens set a $840.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus boosted their target price on AutoZone from $675.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $819.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.72.

AZO opened at $615.10 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $491.13 and a 12 month high of $797.89. The firm has a market cap of $16,905.43, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79.

AutoZone declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James C. Griffith sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $794.70, for a total value of $993,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Griffith sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $1,211,301.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,150. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/2-71-billion-in-sales-expected-for-autozone-azo-this-quarter.html.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.