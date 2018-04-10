Redmile Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,573,000. Redmile Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Globus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,799,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $320,565,000 after acquiring an additional 159,963 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,181,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,554,000 after acquiring an additional 498,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,843,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,034 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,245,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 930,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,223,000 after purchasing an additional 177,803 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. 1,598,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,773.50, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $52.18.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, March 12th. BTIG Research set a $45.00 price target on Globus Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

