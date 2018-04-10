Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,964 CoreLogic (CLGX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invictus RG grew its position in CoreLogic by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoreLogic news, insider Barry M. Sando sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $63,618.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLGX stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. 271,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,644.88, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CoreLogic has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $49.30.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. CoreLogic had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. CoreLogic’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that CoreLogic will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CoreLogic in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of CoreLogic in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CoreLogic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on shares of CoreLogic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

