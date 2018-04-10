$224.57 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (HAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report sales of $224.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $211.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.50 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $228.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $224.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.29 million to $903.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $939.89 million per share, with estimates ranging from $924.80 million to $975.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $234.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) opened at $72.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $3,877.62, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Haemonetics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $260.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 7,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $448,434.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $28,097.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,621 shares of company stock worth $484,766. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2,845.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation (Haemonetics) is a healthcare company. The Company provides various products to customers involved in the processing, handling and analysis of blood. The Company’s segments include Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma and All Other. Haemonetics provides plasma collection systems and software, which enable plasma fractionators to make pharmaceuticals.

