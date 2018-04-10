Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $925,000 in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 50,398,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,739,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $56,202.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $129,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,289.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,199 shares of company stock worth $3,028,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $925,000 in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/22500-shares-in-micron-technology-inc-mu-acquired-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.