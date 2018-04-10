22nd Century Group (XXII) Short Interest Up 9.0% in March

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,036,154 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 28th total of 10,127,860 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,219,117 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on XXII. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 24,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 432,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 24,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 46.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 32,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1,422.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter.

22nd Century Group stock remained flat at $$2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,245. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes.

