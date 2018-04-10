Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 24,069 Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAN. Anchor Bolt Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 2,666,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,552,000 after buying an additional 1,341,353 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth $31,168,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dana by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 903,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 762,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,675,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,773,000 after purchasing an additional 626,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dana by 1,385.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 623,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 581,092 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on Dana from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Dana from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

DAN traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,185. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,791.77, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Dana had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Dana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Dana announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 40,339 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,348,129.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aziz Aghili sold 12,624 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $418,106.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,954.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

