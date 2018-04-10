Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.75% of iShares Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEWJ. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Trust by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 76,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 20,776 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,789,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,111,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,059,000 after buying an additional 148,076 shares during the period.

Shares of HEWJ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.86. 776,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,681. iShares Trust has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Position in iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/244565-shares-in-ishares-trust-hewj-purchased-by-alliancebernstein-l-p-updated-updated.html.

