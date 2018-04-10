Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 5.3% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, S&P Equity Research assumed coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 target price on the stock.

SPY stock traded up $4.11 on Tuesday, reaching $265.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,961,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,617,938. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $232.51 and a 1 year high of $286.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0968 per share. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

